Australian dollars to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert AUD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
58005.90 kgs

1.00000 AUD = 58.00590 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:10
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80589983.22820.921751.66834151.2351.37021.3484
1 GBP1.240851103.2741.143772.07015187.661.700211.67316
1 INR0.01201520.0096830110.01107490.02004531.817110.01646320.0162012
1 EUR1.08490.874390.294311.80998164.0751.486531.46288

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 AUD58.00590 KGS
5 AUD290.02950 KGS
10 AUD580.05900 KGS
20 AUD1160.11800 KGS
50 AUD2900.29500 KGS
100 AUD5800.59000 KGS
250 AUD14501.47500 KGS
500 AUD29002.95000 KGS
1000 AUD58005.90000 KGS
2000 AUD116011.80000 KGS
5000 AUD290029.50000 KGS
10000 AUD580059.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Australian Dollar
1 KGS0.01724 AUD
5 KGS0.08620 AUD
10 KGS0.17240 AUD
20 KGS0.34479 AUD
50 KGS0.86198 AUD
100 KGS1.72396 AUD
250 KGS4.30990 AUD
500 KGS8.61980 AUD
1000 KGS17.23960 AUD
2000 KGS34.47920 AUD
5000 KGS86.19800 AUD
10000 KGS172.39600 AUD