Brazilian reais to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert BRL to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
18,389.40 kgs

1.00000 BRL = 18.38940 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.087890.53271.492681.67380.965318.7771
1 GBP1.1429211.24325103.471.705991.912991.1032621.4604
1 USD0.91930.804343183.22551.37221.53870.887417.2615
1 INR0.01104570.009664630.012015510.01648770.01848830.01066260.207406

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kyrgystani Som
1 BRL18.38940 KGS
5 BRL91.94700 KGS
10 BRL183.89400 KGS
20 BRL367.78800 KGS
50 BRL919.47000 KGS
100 BRL1838.94000 KGS
250 BRL4597.35000 KGS
500 BRL9194.70000 KGS
1000 BRL18389.40000 KGS
2000 BRL36778.80000 KGS
5000 BRL91947.00000 KGS
10000 BRL183894.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Brazilian Real
1 KGS0.05438 BRL
5 KGS0.27190 BRL
10 KGS0.54379 BRL
20 KGS1.08758 BRL
50 KGS2.71895 BRL
100 KGS5.43791 BRL
250 KGS13.59478 BRL
500 KGS27.18955 BRL
1000 KGS54.37910 BRL
2000 KGS108.75820 BRL
5000 KGS271.89550 BRL
10000 KGS543.79100 BRL