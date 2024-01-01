Polish zloty to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert PLN to KGS at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Лв21.08 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
PLN to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KGS
1 PLN to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.135422.4277
Low21.081221.0812
Average21.613221.7704
Change-4.76%-1.68%
1 PLN to KGS stats

The performance of PLN to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.1354 and a 30 day low of 21.0812. This means the 30 day average was 21.6132. The change for PLN to KGS was -4.76.

The performance of PLN to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.4277 and a 90 day low of 21.0812. This means the 90 day average was 21.7704. The change for PLN to KGS was -1.68.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kyrgystani Som
1 PLN21.08120 KGS
5 PLN105.40600 KGS
10 PLN210.81200 KGS
20 PLN421.62400 KGS
50 PLN1,054.06000 KGS
100 PLN2,108.12000 KGS
250 PLN5,270.30000 KGS
500 PLN10,540.60000 KGS
1000 PLN21,081.20000 KGS
2000 PLN42,162.40000 KGS
5000 PLN105,406.00000 KGS
10000 PLN210,812.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Polish Zloty
1 KGS0.04744 PLN
5 KGS0.23718 PLN
10 KGS0.47436 PLN
20 KGS0.94871 PLN
50 KGS2.37178 PLN
100 KGS4.74356 PLN
250 KGS11.85890 PLN
500 KGS23.71780 PLN
1000 KGS47.43560 PLN
2000 KGS94.87120 PLN
5000 KGS237.17800 PLN
10000 KGS474.35600 PLN