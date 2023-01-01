Bulgarian levs to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert BGN to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
49,536.20 kgs

1.00000 BGN = 49.53620 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.92211.673081.372651.543331.349850.8070718.3165
1 EUR1.084511.814461.488641.673741.463910.875219.8642
1 NZD0.59770.5511310.8204330.9224480.8068050.48238610.9478
1 CAD0.7285180.6717551.2188711.124340.983390.58796513.3439

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kyrgystani Som
1 BGN49.53620 KGS
5 BGN247.68100 KGS
10 BGN495.36200 KGS
20 BGN990.72400 KGS
50 BGN2476.81000 KGS
100 BGN4953.62000 KGS
250 BGN12384.05000 KGS
500 BGN24768.10000 KGS
1000 BGN49536.20000 KGS
2000 BGN99072.40000 KGS
5000 BGN247681.00000 KGS
10000 BGN495362.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bulgarian Lev
1 KGS0.02019 BGN
5 KGS0.10094 BGN
10 KGS0.20187 BGN
20 KGS0.40375 BGN
50 KGS1.00936 BGN
100 KGS2.01873 BGN
250 KGS5.04682 BGN
500 KGS10.09365 BGN
1000 KGS20.18730 BGN
2000 KGS40.37460 BGN
5000 KGS100.93650 BGN
10000 KGS201.87300 BGN