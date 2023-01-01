10 Bulgarian levs to Kyrgystani soms

Convert BGN to KGS

10 bgn
495.94 kgs

1.00000 BGN = 49.59410 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kyrgystani Som
1 BGN49.59410 KGS
5 BGN247.97050 KGS
10 BGN495.94100 KGS
20 BGN991.88200 KGS
50 BGN2479.70500 KGS
100 BGN4959.41000 KGS
250 BGN12398.52500 KGS
500 BGN24797.05000 KGS
1000 BGN49594.10000 KGS
2000 BGN99188.20000 KGS
5000 BGN247970.50000 KGS
10000 BGN495941.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bulgarian Lev
1 KGS0.02016 BGN
5 KGS0.10082 BGN
10 KGS0.20164 BGN
20 KGS0.40327 BGN
50 KGS1.00818 BGN
100 KGS2.01637 BGN
250 KGS5.04092 BGN
500 KGS10.08185 BGN
1000 KGS20.16370 BGN
2000 KGS40.32740 BGN
5000 KGS100.81850 BGN
10000 KGS201.63700 BGN