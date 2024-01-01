Bulgarian levs to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert BGN to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
49,613.30 kgs

1.000 BGN = 49.61 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1631.4741.6640.96618.25
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5761.7271.9491.13121.369
1 USD0.9220.788183.1531.361.5350.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kyrgystani Som
1 BGN49.61330 KGS
5 BGN248.06650 KGS
10 BGN496.13300 KGS
20 BGN992.26600 KGS
50 BGN2,480.66500 KGS
100 BGN4,961.33000 KGS
250 BGN12,403.32500 KGS
500 BGN24,806.65000 KGS
1000 BGN49,613.30000 KGS
2000 BGN99,226.60000 KGS
5000 BGN248,066.50000 KGS
10000 BGN496,133.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bulgarian Lev
1 KGS0.02016 BGN
5 KGS0.10078 BGN
10 KGS0.20156 BGN
20 KGS0.40312 BGN
50 KGS1.00780 BGN
100 KGS2.01559 BGN
250 KGS5.03898 BGN
500 KGS10.07795 BGN
1000 KGS20.15590 BGN
2000 KGS40.31180 BGN
5000 KGS100.77950 BGN
10000 KGS201.55900 BGN