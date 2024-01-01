5,000 Bulgarian levs to Kyrgystani soms

Convert BGN to KGS at the real exchange rate

5,000 bgn
237,033.50 kgs

лв1.000 BGN = Лв47.41 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.868049.1794
Low46.504746.5047
Average47.241347.8973
Change-0.51%-2.93%
1 BGN to KGS stats

The performance of BGN to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.8680 and a 30 day low of 46.5047. This means the 30 day average was 47.2413. The change for BGN to KGS was -0.51.

The performance of BGN to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.1794 and a 90 day low of 46.5047. This means the 90 day average was 47.8973. The change for BGN to KGS was -2.93.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Kyrgystani soms

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kyrgystani Som
1 BGN47.40670 KGS
5 BGN237.03350 KGS
10 BGN474.06700 KGS
20 BGN948.13400 KGS
50 BGN2,370.33500 KGS
100 BGN4,740.67000 KGS
250 BGN11,851.67500 KGS
500 BGN23,703.35000 KGS
1000 BGN47,406.70000 KGS
2000 BGN94,813.40000 KGS
5000 BGN237,033.50000 KGS
10000 BGN474,067.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bulgarian Lev
1 KGS0.02109 BGN
5 KGS0.10547 BGN
10 KGS0.21094 BGN
20 KGS0.42188 BGN
50 KGS1.05470 BGN
100 KGS2.10940 BGN
250 KGS5.27350 BGN
500 KGS10.54700 BGN
1000 KGS21.09400 BGN
2000 KGS42.18800 BGN
5000 KGS105.47000 BGN
10000 KGS210.94000 BGN