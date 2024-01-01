Canadian dollars to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert CAD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
65,858.50 kgs

1.000 CAD = 65.86 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:02
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 CAD65.85850 KGS
5 CAD329.29250 KGS
10 CAD658.58500 KGS
20 CAD1,317.17000 KGS
50 CAD3,292.92500 KGS
100 CAD6,585.85000 KGS
250 CAD16,464.62500 KGS
500 CAD32,929.25000 KGS
1000 CAD65,858.50000 KGS
2000 CAD131,717.00000 KGS
5000 CAD329,292.50000 KGS
10000 CAD658,585.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Canadian Dollar
1 KGS0.01518 CAD
5 KGS0.07592 CAD
10 KGS0.15184 CAD
20 KGS0.30368 CAD
50 KGS0.75921 CAD
100 KGS1.51841 CAD
250 KGS3.79603 CAD
500 KGS7.59205 CAD
1000 KGS15.18410 CAD
2000 KGS30.36820 CAD
5000 KGS75.92050 CAD
10000 KGS151.84100 CAD