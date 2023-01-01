2000 Kyrgystani soms to Czech korunas

Convert KGS to CZK at the real exchange rate

2000 kgs
502.24 czk

1.00000 KGS = 0.25112 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862431.0972591.19611.463571.623510.9446218.7357
1 GBP1.1595111.2723105.7451.697061.882521.095321.7246
1 USD0.911350.785978183.11331.333851.479620.860917.0751
1 INR0.01096540.009456710.012031810.01604860.01780240.01035810.205444

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KGS0.25112 CZK
5 KGS1.25560 CZK
10 KGS2.51121 CZK
20 KGS5.02242 CZK
50 KGS12.55605 CZK
100 KGS25.11210 CZK
250 KGS62.78025 CZK
500 KGS125.56050 CZK
1000 KGS251.12100 CZK
2000 KGS502.24200 CZK
5000 KGS1255.60500 CZK
10000 KGS2511.21000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kyrgystani Som
1 CZK3.98214 KGS
5 CZK19.91070 KGS
10 CZK39.82140 KGS
20 CZK79.64280 KGS
50 CZK199.10700 KGS
100 CZK398.21400 KGS
250 CZK995.53500 KGS
500 CZK1991.07000 KGS
1000 CZK3982.14000 KGS
2000 CZK7964.28000 KGS
5000 CZK19910.70000 KGS
10000 CZK39821.40000 KGS