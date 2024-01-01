Hong Kong dollars to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert HKD to KGS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Лв11.11 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
HKD to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KGS
1 HKD to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.106311.1063
Low10.909910.7874
Average11.007910.9273
Change1.06%1.25%
1 HKD to KGS stats

The performance of HKD to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1063 and a 30 day low of 10.9099. This means the 30 day average was 11.0079. The change for HKD to KGS was 1.06.

The performance of HKD to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.1063 and a 90 day low of 10.7874. This means the 90 day average was 10.9273. The change for HKD to KGS was 1.25.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
100 HKD1,110.63000 KGS
200 HKD2,221.26000 KGS
300 HKD3,331.89000 KGS
500 HKD5,553.15000 KGS
1000 HKD11,106.30000 KGS
2000 HKD22,212.60000 KGS
2500 HKD27,765.75000 KGS
3000 HKD33,318.90000 KGS
4000 HKD44,425.20000 KGS
5000 HKD55,531.50000 KGS
10000 HKD111,063.00000 KGS
20000 HKD222,126.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KGS0.09004 HKD
5 KGS0.45019 HKD
10 KGS0.90039 HKD
20 KGS1.80078 HKD
50 KGS4.50195 HKD
100 KGS9.00389 HKD
250 KGS22.50973 HKD
500 KGS45.01945 HKD
1000 KGS90.03890 HKD
2000 KGS180.07780 HKD
5000 KGS450.19450 HKD
10000 KGS900.38900 HKD