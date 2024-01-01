Chinese yuan rmb to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert CNY to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
11,772.20 kgs

¥1.000 CNY = Лв11.77 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.853412.3032
Low11.624911.6249
Average11.742411.9787
Change-0.58%-3.90%
View full history

1 CNY to KGS stats

The performance of CNY to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.8534 and a 30 day low of 11.6249. This means the 30 day average was 11.7424. The change for CNY to KGS was -0.58.

The performance of CNY to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.3032 and a 90 day low of 11.6249. This means the 90 day average was 11.9787. The change for CNY to KGS was -3.90.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kyrgystani Som
1 CNY11.77220 KGS
5 CNY58.86100 KGS
10 CNY117.72200 KGS
20 CNY235.44400 KGS
50 CNY588.61000 KGS
100 CNY1,177.22000 KGS
250 CNY2,943.05000 KGS
500 CNY5,886.10000 KGS
1000 CNY11,772.20000 KGS
2000 CNY23,544.40000 KGS
5000 CNY58,861.00000 KGS
10000 CNY117,722.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KGS0.08495 CNY
5 KGS0.42473 CNY
10 KGS0.84946 CNY
20 KGS1.69892 CNY
50 KGS4.24731 CNY
100 KGS8.49461 CNY
250 KGS21.23653 CNY
500 KGS42.47305 CNY
1000 KGS84.94610 CNY
2000 KGS169.89220 CNY
5000 KGS424.73050 CNY
10000 KGS849.46100 CNY