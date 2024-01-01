Chinese yuan rmb to Kyrgystani soms today
Convert CNY to KGS at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to KGS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.8534
|12.3032
|Low
|11.6249
|11.6249
|Average
|11.7424
|11.9787
|Change
|-0.58%
|-3.90%
1 CNY to KGS stats
The performance of CNY to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.8534 and a 30 day low of 11.6249. This means the 30 day average was 11.7424. The change for CNY to KGS was -0.58.
The performance of CNY to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.3032 and a 90 day low of 11.6249. This means the 90 day average was 11.9787. The change for CNY to KGS was -3.90.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kyrgystani Som
|1 CNY
|11.77220 KGS
|5 CNY
|58.86100 KGS
|10 CNY
|117.72200 KGS
|20 CNY
|235.44400 KGS
|50 CNY
|588.61000 KGS
|100 CNY
|1,177.22000 KGS
|250 CNY
|2,943.05000 KGS
|500 CNY
|5,886.10000 KGS
|1000 CNY
|11,772.20000 KGS
|2000 CNY
|23,544.40000 KGS
|5000 CNY
|58,861.00000 KGS
|10000 CNY
|117,722.00000 KGS