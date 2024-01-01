10 Chinese yuan rmb to Kyrgystani soms

Convert CNY to KGS at the real exchange rate

10 cny
124.23 kgs

1.00000 CNY = 12.42300 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kyrgystani Som
1 CNY12.42300 KGS
5 CNY62.11500 KGS
10 CNY124.23000 KGS
20 CNY248.46000 KGS
50 CNY621.15000 KGS
100 CNY1242.30000 KGS
250 CNY3105.75000 KGS
500 CNY6211.50000 KGS
1000 CNY12423.00000 KGS
2000 CNY24846.00000 KGS
5000 CNY62115.00000 KGS
10000 CNY124230.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KGS0.08050 CNY
5 KGS0.40248 CNY
10 KGS0.80496 CNY
20 KGS1.60992 CNY
50 KGS4.02480 CNY
100 KGS8.04959 CNY
250 KGS20.12397 CNY
500 KGS40.24795 CNY
1000 KGS80.49590 CNY
2000 KGS160.99180 CNY
5000 KGS402.47950 CNY
10000 KGS804.95900 CNY