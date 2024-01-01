Swedish kronor to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert SEK to KGS at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = Лв7.820 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
SEK to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KGS
1 SEK to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.10098.3931
Low7.80457.8045
Average7.94568.1422
Change-3.46%-6.83%
1 SEK to KGS stats

The performance of SEK to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.1009 and a 30 day low of 7.8045. This means the 30 day average was 7.9456. The change for SEK to KGS was -3.46.

The performance of SEK to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3931 and a 90 day low of 7.8045. This means the 90 day average was 8.1422. The change for SEK to KGS was -6.83.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kyrgystani Som
1 SEK7.82024 KGS
5 SEK39.10120 KGS
10 SEK78.20240 KGS
20 SEK156.40480 KGS
50 SEK391.01200 KGS
100 SEK782.02400 KGS
250 SEK1,955.06000 KGS
500 SEK3,910.12000 KGS
1000 SEK7,820.24000 KGS
2000 SEK15,640.48000 KGS
5000 SEK39,101.20000 KGS
10000 SEK78,202.40000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Swedish Krona
1 KGS0.12787 SEK
5 KGS0.63937 SEK
10 KGS1.27873 SEK
20 KGS2.55746 SEK
50 KGS6.39365 SEK
100 KGS12.78730 SEK
250 KGS31.96825 SEK
500 KGS63.93650 SEK
1000 KGS127.87300 SEK
2000 KGS255.74600 SEK
5000 KGS639.36500 SEK
10000 KGS1,278.73000 SEK