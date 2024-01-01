Malaysian ringgits to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert MYR to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
18,789 kgs

RM1.000 MYR = Лв18.79 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.789018.8660
Low18.091018.0910
Average18.285618.4943
Change2.82%0.45%
1 MYR to KGS stats

The performance of MYR to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.7890 and a 30 day low of 18.0910. This means the 30 day average was 18.2856. The change for MYR to KGS was 2.82.

The performance of MYR to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.8660 and a 90 day low of 18.0910. This means the 90 day average was 18.4943. The change for MYR to KGS was 0.45.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kyrgystani Som
1 MYR18.78900 KGS
5 MYR93.94500 KGS
10 MYR187.89000 KGS
20 MYR375.78000 KGS
50 MYR939.45000 KGS
100 MYR1,878.90000 KGS
250 MYR4,697.25000 KGS
500 MYR9,394.50000 KGS
1000 MYR18,789.00000 KGS
2000 MYR37,578.00000 KGS
5000 MYR93,945.00000 KGS
10000 MYR187,890.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KGS0.05322 MYR
5 KGS0.26611 MYR
10 KGS0.53223 MYR
20 KGS1.06445 MYR
50 KGS2.66114 MYR
100 KGS5.32227 MYR
250 KGS13.30567 MYR
500 KGS26.61135 MYR
1000 KGS53.22270 MYR
2000 KGS106.44540 MYR
5000 KGS266.11350 MYR
10000 KGS532.22700 MYR