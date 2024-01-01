Turkish liras to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert TRY to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
2,540.75 kgs

TL1.000 TRY = Лв2.541 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.63672.7489
Low2.54052.5405
Average2.58192.6605
Change-3.64%-7.57%
1 TRY to KGS stats

The performance of TRY to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6367 and a 30 day low of 2.5405. This means the 30 day average was 2.5819. The change for TRY to KGS was -3.64.

The performance of TRY to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7489 and a 90 day low of 2.5405. This means the 90 day average was 2.6605. The change for TRY to KGS was -7.57.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.711.3883.67348.692
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3271.5154.00753.123
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0441.7754.69762.265
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

How to convert Turkish liras to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kyrgystani Som
1 TRY2.54075 KGS
5 TRY12.70375 KGS
10 TRY25.40750 KGS
20 TRY50.81500 KGS
50 TRY127.03750 KGS
100 TRY254.07500 KGS
250 TRY635.18750 KGS
500 TRY1,270.37500 KGS
1000 TRY2,540.75000 KGS
2000 TRY5,081.50000 KGS
5000 TRY12,703.75000 KGS
10000 TRY25,407.50000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Turkish Lira
1 KGS0.39358 TRY
5 KGS1.96792 TRY
10 KGS3.93584 TRY
20 KGS7.87168 TRY
50 KGS19.67920 TRY
100 KGS39.35840 TRY
250 KGS98.39600 TRY
500 KGS196.79200 TRY
1000 KGS393.58400 TRY
2000 KGS787.16800 TRY
5000 KGS1,967.92000 TRY
10000 KGS3,935.84000 TRY