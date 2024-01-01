10 Kyrgystani soms to Turkish liras

Convert KGS to TRY at the real exchange rate

10 kgs
3.45 try

1.00000 KGS = 0.34514 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Turkish Lira
1 KGS0.34514 TRY
5 KGS1.72569 TRY
10 KGS3.45138 TRY
20 KGS6.90276 TRY
50 KGS17.25690 TRY
100 KGS34.51380 TRY
250 KGS86.28450 TRY
500 KGS172.56900 TRY
1000 KGS345.13800 TRY
2000 KGS690.27600 TRY
5000 KGS1725.69000 TRY
10000 KGS3451.38000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kyrgystani Som
1 TRY2.89739 KGS
5 TRY14.48695 KGS
10 TRY28.97390 KGS
20 TRY57.94780 KGS
50 TRY144.86950 KGS
100 TRY289.73900 KGS
250 TRY724.34750 KGS
500 TRY1448.69500 KGS
1000 TRY2897.39000 KGS
2000 TRY5794.78000 KGS
5000 TRY14486.95000 KGS
10000 TRY28973.90000 KGS