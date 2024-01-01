Japanese yen to Kyrgystani soms today
Convert JPY to KGS at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to KGS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.5760
|0.5760
|Low
|0.5325
|0.5325
|Average
|0.5461
|0.5530
|Change
|7.62%
|0.17%
|View full history
1 JPY to KGS stats
The performance of JPY to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5760 and a 30 day low of 0.5325. This means the 30 day average was 0.5461. The change for JPY to KGS was 7.62.
The performance of JPY to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5760 and a 90 day low of 0.5325. This means the 90 day average was 0.5530. The change for JPY to KGS was 0.17.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kyrgystani Som
|100 JPY
|57.59910 KGS
|1000 JPY
|575.99100 KGS
|1500 JPY
|863.98650 KGS
|2000 JPY
|1,151.98200 KGS
|3000 JPY
|1,727.97300 KGS
|5000 JPY
|2,879.95500 KGS
|5400 JPY
|3,110.35140 KGS
|10000 JPY
|5,759.91000 KGS
|15000 JPY
|8,639.86500 KGS
|20000 JPY
|11,519.82000 KGS
|25000 JPY
|14,399.77500 KGS
|30000 JPY
|17,279.73000 KGS