Japanese yen to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert JPY to KGS at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
5,759.91 kgs

¥1.000 JPY = Лв0.5760 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JPY to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57600.5760
Low0.53250.5325
Average0.54610.5530
Change7.62%0.17%
View full history

1 JPY to KGS stats

The performance of JPY to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5760 and a 30 day low of 0.5325. This means the 30 day average was 0.5461. The change for JPY to KGS was 7.62.

The performance of JPY to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5760 and a 90 day low of 0.5325. This means the 90 day average was 0.5530. The change for JPY to KGS was 0.17.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kyrgystani Som
100 JPY57.59910 KGS
1000 JPY575.99100 KGS
1500 JPY863.98650 KGS
2000 JPY1,151.98200 KGS
3000 JPY1,727.97300 KGS
5000 JPY2,879.95500 KGS
5400 JPY3,110.35140 KGS
10000 JPY5,759.91000 KGS
15000 JPY8,639.86500 KGS
20000 JPY11,519.82000 KGS
25000 JPY14,399.77500 KGS
30000 JPY17,279.73000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Japanese Yen
1 KGS1.73614 JPY
5 KGS8.68070 JPY
10 KGS17.36140 JPY
20 KGS34.72280 JPY
50 KGS86.80700 JPY
100 KGS173.61400 JPY
250 KGS434.03500 JPY
500 KGS868.07000 JPY
1000 KGS1,736.14000 JPY
2000 KGS3,472.28000 JPY
5000 KGS8,680.70000 JPY
10000 KGS17,361.40000 JPY