10 thousand Japanese yen to Kyrgystani soms

Convert JPY to KGS at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
5,777.03 kgs

1.000 JPY = 0.5777 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:51
 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.8040.9421.5571.3790.9137.2381.365
1 GBP1.24411.1711.9361.7151.13591.698
1 EUR1.0620.85411.6531.4650.9697.6851.45
1 AUD0.6420.5160.60510.8860.5864.6480.877

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kyrgystani Som
100 JPY57.77030 KGS
1000 JPY577.70300 KGS
1500 JPY866.55450 KGS
2000 JPY1,155.40600 KGS
3000 JPY1,733.10900 KGS
5000 JPY2,888.51500 KGS
5400 JPY3,119.59620 KGS
10000 JPY5,777.03000 KGS
15000 JPY8,665.54500 KGS
20000 JPY11,554.06000 KGS
25000 JPY14,442.57500 KGS
30000 JPY17,331.09000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Japanese Yen
1 KGS1.73099 JPY
5 KGS8.65495 JPY
10 KGS17.30990 JPY
20 KGS34.61980 JPY
50 KGS86.54950 JPY
100 KGS173.09900 JPY
250 KGS432.74750 JPY
500 KGS865.49500 JPY
1000 KGS1,730.99000 JPY
2000 KGS3,461.98000 JPY
5000 KGS8,654.95000 JPY
10000 KGS17,309.90000 JPY