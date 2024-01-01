1 Kyrgystani som to Japanese yen

Convert KGS to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 kgs
2 jpy

1.00000 KGS = 1.68078 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Wise

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Japanese Yen
1 KGS1.68078 JPY
5 KGS8.40390 JPY
10 KGS16.80780 JPY
20 KGS33.61560 JPY
50 KGS84.03900 JPY
100 KGS168.07800 JPY
250 KGS420.19500 JPY
500 KGS840.39000 JPY
1000 KGS1680.78000 JPY
2000 KGS3361.56000 JPY
5000 KGS8403.90000 JPY
10000 KGS16807.80000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kyrgystani Som
100 JPY59.49600 KGS
1000 JPY594.96000 KGS
1500 JPY892.44000 KGS
2000 JPY1189.92000 KGS
3000 JPY1784.88000 KGS
5000 JPY2974.80000 KGS
5400 JPY3212.78400 KGS
10000 JPY5949.60000 KGS
15000 JPY8924.40000 KGS
20000 JPY11899.20000 KGS
25000 JPY14874.00000 KGS
30000 JPY17848.80000 KGS