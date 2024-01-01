Euros to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert EUR to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
92,084.60 kgs

€1.000 EUR = Лв92.08 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High93.650796.1740
Low90.946790.9467
Average92.551393.8826
Change-1.03%-3.48%
1 EUR to KGS stats

The performance of EUR to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 93.6507 and a 30 day low of 90.9467. This means the 30 day average was 92.5513. The change for EUR to KGS was -1.03.

The performance of EUR to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 96.1740 and a 90 day low of 90.9467. This means the 90 day average was 93.8826. The change for EUR to KGS was -3.48.

Conversion rates Euro / Kyrgystani Som
1 EUR92.08460 KGS
5 EUR460.42300 KGS
10 EUR920.84600 KGS
20 EUR1,841.69200 KGS
50 EUR4,604.23000 KGS
100 EUR9,208.46000 KGS
250 EUR23,021.15000 KGS
500 EUR46,042.30000 KGS
1000 EUR92,084.60000 KGS
2000 EUR184,169.20000 KGS
5000 EUR460,423.00000 KGS
10000 EUR920,846.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Euro
1 KGS0.01086 EUR
5 KGS0.05430 EUR
10 KGS0.10860 EUR
20 KGS0.21719 EUR
50 KGS0.54298 EUR
100 KGS1.08596 EUR
250 KGS2.71490 EUR
500 KGS5.42980 EUR
1000 KGS10.85960 EUR
2000 KGS21.71920 EUR
5000 KGS54.29800 EUR
10000 KGS108.59600 EUR