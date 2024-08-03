Euro to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Kyrgystani soms is currently 92.085 today, reflecting a 1.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.472% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 92.186 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 90.947 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.