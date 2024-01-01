5 Kyrgystani soms to Malaysian ringgits

Convert KGS to MYR at the real exchange rate

5 kgs
0.27 myr

1.00000 KGS = 0.05349 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KGS0.05349 MYR
5 KGS0.26744 MYR
10 KGS0.53488 MYR
20 KGS1.06976 MYR
50 KGS2.67440 MYR
100 KGS5.34879 MYR
250 KGS13.37197 MYR
500 KGS26.74395 MYR
1000 KGS53.48790 MYR
2000 KGS106.97580 MYR
5000 KGS267.43950 MYR
10000 KGS534.87900 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kyrgystani Som
1 MYR18.69580 KGS
5 MYR93.47900 KGS
10 MYR186.95800 KGS
20 MYR373.91600 KGS
50 MYR934.79000 KGS
100 MYR1869.58000 KGS
250 MYR4673.95000 KGS
500 MYR9347.90000 KGS
1000 MYR18695.80000 KGS
2000 MYR37391.60000 KGS
5000 MYR93479.00000 KGS
10000 MYR186958.00000 KGS