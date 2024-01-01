1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Kyrgystani soms

Convert HUF to KGS at the real exchange rate

100,000 huf
23,935.10 kgs

Ft1.000 HUF = Лв0.2394 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
HUF to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KGS
1 HUF to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24300.2446
Low0.23140.2295
Average0.23830.2369
Change3.38%-1.93%
1 HUF to KGS stats

The performance of HUF to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2430 and a 30 day low of 0.2314. This means the 30 day average was 0.2383. The change for HUF to KGS was 3.38.

The performance of HUF to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2446 and a 90 day low of 0.2295. This means the 90 day average was 0.2369. The change for HUF to KGS was -1.93.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kyrgystani Som
2000 HUF478.70200 KGS
5000 HUF1,196.75500 KGS
10000 HUF2,393.51000 KGS
15000 HUF3,590.26500 KGS
20000 HUF4,787.02000 KGS
30000 HUF7,180.53000 KGS
40000 HUF9,574.04000 KGS
50000 HUF11,967.55000 KGS
60000 HUF14,361.06000 KGS
100000 HUF23,935.10000 KGS
150000 HUF35,902.65000 KGS
200000 HUF47,870.20000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Hungarian Forint
1 KGS4.17796 HUF
5 KGS20.88980 HUF
10 KGS41.77960 HUF
20 KGS83.55920 HUF
50 KGS208.89800 HUF
100 KGS417.79600 HUF
250 KGS1,044.49000 HUF
500 KGS2,088.98000 HUF
1000 KGS4,177.96000 HUF
2000 KGS8,355.92000 HUF
5000 KGS20,889.80000 HUF
10000 KGS41,779.60000 HUF