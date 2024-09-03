Singapore dollar to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Kyrgystani soms is currently 65.266 today, reflecting a 0.197% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.314% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 65.471 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 65.013 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.219% increase in value.