US dollars to Hungarian forints today

Convert USD to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
347,311 huf

1.00000 USD = 347.31100 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:53
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06437420.1164560.001064750.0007128830.0006228360.005601320.0133929
1 INR15.534211.809040.016540.0110740.009675240.08701190.208047
1 JPY8.586950.55277810.009142950.006121450.005348270.04809830.115004
1 CAD939.18860.4595109.37410.6695310.584965.260712.5784

How to convert US dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 USD347.31100 HUF
5 USD1736.55500 HUF
10 USD3473.11000 HUF
20 USD6946.22000 HUF
50 USD17365.55000 HUF
100 USD34731.10000 HUF
250 USD86827.75000 HUF
500 USD173655.50000 HUF
1000 USD347311.00000 HUF
2000 USD694622.00000 HUF
5000 USD1736555.00000 HUF
10000 USD3473110.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / US Dollar
2000 HUF5.75854 USD
5000 HUF14.39635 USD
10000 HUF28.79270 USD
15000 HUF43.18905 USD
20000 HUF57.58540 USD
30000 HUF86.37810 USD
40000 HUF115.17080 USD
50000 HUF143.96350 USD
60000 HUF172.75620 USD
100000 HUF287.92700 USD
150000 HUF431.89050 USD
200000 HUF575.85400 USD