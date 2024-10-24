Polish zloty to Hungarian forints today

Convert PLN to HUF at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Ft92.76 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

PLN to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 PLN to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High93.516193.5161
Low92.548791.2087
Average92.995992.3603
Change0.04%1.43%
View full history

1 PLN to HUF stats

The performance of PLN to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 93.5161 and a 30 day low of 92.5487. This means the 30 day average was 92.9959. The change for PLN to HUF was 0.04.

The performance of PLN to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 93.5161 and a 90 day low of 91.2087. This means the 90 day average was 92.3603. The change for PLN to HUF was 1.43.

Track market ratesView PLN to HUF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.77184.0690.8661,379.310.94323.344
1 EUR1.0810.83290.7990.9351,489.7111.81925.214
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1091.1231,790.1214.20230.297
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Hungarian Forint
1 PLN92.75850 HUF
5 PLN463.79250 HUF
10 PLN927.58500 HUF
20 PLN1,855.17000 HUF
50 PLN4,637.92500 HUF
100 PLN9,275.85000 HUF
250 PLN23,189.62500 HUF
500 PLN46,379.25000 HUF
1000 PLN92,758.50000 HUF
2000 PLN185,517.00000 HUF
5000 PLN463,792.50000 HUF
10000 PLN927,585.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Polish Zloty
2000 HUF21.56140 PLN
5000 HUF53.90350 PLN
10000 HUF107.80700 PLN
15000 HUF161.71050 PLN
20000 HUF215.61400 PLN
30000 HUF323.42100 PLN
40000 HUF431.22800 PLN
50000 HUF539.03500 PLN
60000 HUF646.84200 PLN
100000 HUF1,078.07000 PLN
150000 HUF1,617.10500 PLN
200000 HUF2,156.14000 PLN