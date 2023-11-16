Czech korunas to Hungarian forints today
Convert CZK to HUF at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Banks and other transfer services have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate, independently provided by Reuters. Compare our rate and fee with Western Union, ICICI Bank, WorldRemit and more, and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Czech korunas to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Czech koruna
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Hungarian Forint
|1 CZK
|15.39040 HUF
|5 CZK
|76.95200 HUF
|10 CZK
|153.90400 HUF
|20 CZK
|307.80800 HUF
|50 CZK
|769.52000 HUF
|100 CZK
|1539.04000 HUF
|250 CZK
|3847.60000 HUF
|500 CZK
|7695.20000 HUF
|1000 CZK
|15390.40000 HUF
|2000 CZK
|30780.80000 HUF
|5000 CZK
|76952.00000 HUF
|10000 CZK
|153904.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Czech Republic Koruna
|2000 HUF
|129.95080 CZK
|5000 HUF
|324.87700 CZK
|10000 HUF
|649.75400 CZK
|15000 HUF
|974.63100 CZK
|20000 HUF
|1299.50800 CZK
|30000 HUF
|1949.26200 CZK
|40000 HUF
|2599.01600 CZK
|50000 HUF
|3248.77000 CZK
|60000 HUF
|3898.52400 CZK
|100000 HUF
|6497.54000 CZK
|150000 HUF
|9746.31000 CZK
|200000 HUF
|12995.08000 CZK