Convert RON to HUF at the real exchange rate
Romanian leus to Hungarian forints today
|Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Hungarian Forint
|1 RON
|79.68850 HUF
|5 RON
|398.44250 HUF
|10 RON
|796.88500 HUF
|20 RON
|1,593.77000 HUF
|50 RON
|3,984.42500 HUF
|100 RON
|7,968.85000 HUF
|250 RON
|19,922.12500 HUF
|500 RON
|39,844.25000 HUF
|1000 RON
|79,688.50000 HUF
|2000 RON
|159,377.00000 HUF
|5000 RON
|398,442.50000 HUF
|10000 RON
|796,885.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Romanian Leu
|2000 HUF
|25.09780 RON
|5000 HUF
|62.74450 RON
|10000 HUF
|125.48900 RON
|15000 HUF
|188.23350 RON
|20000 HUF
|250.97800 RON
|30000 HUF
|376.46700 RON
|40000 HUF
|501.95600 RON
|50000 HUF
|627.44500 RON
|60000 HUF
|752.93400 RON
|100000 HUF
|1,254.89000 RON
|150000 HUF
|1,882.33500 RON
|200000 HUF
|2,509.78000 RON