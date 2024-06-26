Convert RON to HUF at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Hungarian forints today

1,000 ron
79,689 huf

L1.000 RON = Ft79.69 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:05
How to convert Romanian leus to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Hungarian Forint
1 RON79.68850 HUF
5 RON398.44250 HUF
10 RON796.88500 HUF
20 RON1,593.77000 HUF
50 RON3,984.42500 HUF
100 RON7,968.85000 HUF
250 RON19,922.12500 HUF
500 RON39,844.25000 HUF
1000 RON79,688.50000 HUF
2000 RON159,377.00000 HUF
5000 RON398,442.50000 HUF
10000 RON796,885.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Romanian Leu
2000 HUF25.09780 RON
5000 HUF62.74450 RON
10000 HUF125.48900 RON
15000 HUF188.23350 RON
20000 HUF250.97800 RON
30000 HUF376.46700 RON
40000 HUF501.95600 RON
50000 HUF627.44500 RON
60000 HUF752.93400 RON
100000 HUF1,254.89000 RON
150000 HUF1,882.33500 RON
200000 HUF2,509.78000 RON