Romanian leu to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Hungarian forints is currently 79.689 today, reflecting a 0.490% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.362% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 79.927 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 79.225 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.351% increase in value.