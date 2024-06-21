루마니아 레우 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 헝가리 포린트 is currently 79.739 today, reflecting a 0.230% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.044% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 80.044 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 79.152 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.270% increase in value.