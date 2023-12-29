5000 Polish zloty to Hungarian forints
Convert PLN to HUF at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Polish zloty to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Polish zloty
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Hungarian Forint
|1 PLN
|88.20200 HUF
|5 PLN
|441.01000 HUF
|10 PLN
|882.02000 HUF
|20 PLN
|1764.04000 HUF
|50 PLN
|4410.10000 HUF
|100 PLN
|8820.20000 HUF
|250 PLN
|22050.50000 HUF
|500 PLN
|44101.00000 HUF
|1000 PLN
|88202.00000 HUF
|2000 PLN
|176404.00000 HUF
|5000 PLN
|441010.00000 HUF
|10000 PLN
|882020.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Polish Zloty
|2000 HUF
|22.67520 PLN
|5000 HUF
|56.68800 PLN
|10000 HUF
|113.37600 PLN
|15000 HUF
|170.06400 PLN
|20000 HUF
|226.75200 PLN
|30000 HUF
|340.12800 PLN
|40000 HUF
|453.50400 PLN
|50000 HUF
|566.88000 PLN
|60000 HUF
|680.25600 PLN
|100000 HUF
|1133.76000 PLN
|150000 HUF
|1700.64000 PLN
|200000 HUF
|2267.52000 PLN