500 Bulgarian levs to Swedish kronor

Convert BGN to SEK at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = kr5.917 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
BGN to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SEK
1 BGN to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.97685.9768
Low5.82065.7578
Average5.90605.8423
Change1.20%1.87%
1 BGN to SEK stats

The performance of BGN to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9768 and a 30 day low of 5.8206. This means the 30 day average was 5.9060. The change for BGN to SEK was 1.20.

The performance of BGN to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9768 and a 90 day low of 5.7578. This means the 90 day average was 5.8423. The change for BGN to SEK was 1.87.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swedish Krona
1 BGN5.91699 SEK
5 BGN29.58495 SEK
10 BGN59.16990 SEK
20 BGN118.33980 SEK
50 BGN295.84950 SEK
100 BGN591.69900 SEK
250 BGN1,479.24750 SEK
500 BGN2,958.49500 SEK
1000 BGN5,916.99000 SEK
2000 BGN11,833.98000 SEK
5000 BGN29,584.95000 SEK
10000 BGN59,169.90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bulgarian Lev
1 SEK0.16901 BGN
5 SEK0.84502 BGN
10 SEK1.69005 BGN
20 SEK3.38010 BGN
50 SEK8.45025 BGN
100 SEK16.90050 BGN
250 SEK42.25125 BGN
500 SEK84.50250 BGN
1000 SEK169.00500 BGN
2000 SEK338.01000 BGN
5000 SEK845.02500 BGN
10000 SEK1,690.05000 BGN