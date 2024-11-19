1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BGN to CNY at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ¥3.918 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 BGN to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.97004.0745
Low3.89023.8902
Average3.93323.9802
Change-0.68%-3.65%
View full history

1 BGN to CNY stats

The performance of BGN to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9700 and a 30 day low of 3.8902. This means the 30 day average was 3.9332. The change for BGN to CNY was -0.68.

The performance of BGN to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0745 and a 90 day low of 3.8902. This means the 90 day average was 3.9802. The change for BGN to CNY was -3.65.

Track market ratesView BGN to CNY chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6951.3981.5351.3390.78918.04
1 EUR1.05911.7941.481.6251.4170.83619.098
1 NZD0.590.55710.8250.9060.790.46610.644
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0980.9570.56512.904

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BGN3.91838 CNY
5 BGN19.59190 CNY
10 BGN39.18380 CNY
20 BGN78.36760 CNY
50 BGN195.91900 CNY
100 BGN391.83800 CNY
250 BGN979.59500 CNY
500 BGN1,959.19000 CNY
1000 BGN3,918.38000 CNY
2000 BGN7,836.76000 CNY
5000 BGN19,591.90000 CNY
10000 BGN39,183.80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bulgarian Lev
1 CNY0.25521 BGN
5 CNY1.27604 BGN
10 CNY2.55208 BGN
20 CNY5.10416 BGN
50 CNY12.76040 BGN
100 CNY25.52080 BGN
250 CNY63.80200 BGN
500 CNY127.60400 BGN
1000 CNY255.20800 BGN
2000 CNY510.41600 BGN
5000 CNY1,276.04000 BGN
10000 CNY2,552.08000 BGN