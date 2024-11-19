250 Bulgarian levs to Brazilian reais

Convert BGN to BRL at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = R$3.128 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:39
BGN to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BRL
1 BGN to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.25283.2528
Low3.11523.0606
Average3.16023.1453
Change-0.56%0.05%
1 BGN to BRL stats

The performance of BGN to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2528 and a 30 day low of 3.1152. This means the 30 day average was 3.1602. The change for BGN to BRL was -0.56.

The performance of BGN to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2528 and a 90 day low of 3.0606. This means the 90 day average was 3.1453. The change for BGN to BRL was 0.05.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Brazilian Real
1 BGN3.12823 BRL
5 BGN15.64115 BRL
10 BGN31.28230 BRL
20 BGN62.56460 BRL
50 BGN156.41150 BRL
100 BGN312.82300 BRL
250 BGN782.05750 BRL
500 BGN1,564.11500 BRL
1000 BGN3,128.23000 BRL
2000 BGN6,256.46000 BRL
5000 BGN15,641.15000 BRL
10000 BGN31,282.30000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bulgarian Lev
1 BRL0.31967 BGN
5 BRL1.59835 BGN
10 BRL3.19670 BGN
20 BRL6.39340 BGN
50 BRL15.98350 BGN
100 BRL31.96700 BGN
250 BRL79.91750 BGN
500 BRL159.83500 BGN
1000 BRL319.67000 BGN
2000 BRL639.34000 BGN
5000 BRL1,598.35000 BGN
10000 BRL3,196.70000 BGN