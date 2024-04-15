1 thousand Brazilian reais to Bulgarian levs

Convert BRL to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
355.04 bgn

1.000 BRL = 0.3550 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06488.7931.4621.6460.97217.723
1 GBP1.17211.247104.0931.7141.9291.1420.777
1 USD0.940.802183.4911.3751.5470.91416.665
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bulgarian Lev
1 BRL0.35504 BGN
5 BRL1.77522 BGN
10 BRL3.55043 BGN
20 BRL7.10086 BGN
50 BRL17.75215 BGN
100 BRL35.50430 BGN
250 BRL88.76075 BGN
500 BRL177.52150 BGN
1000 BRL355.04300 BGN
2000 BRL710.08600 BGN
5000 BRL1,775.21500 BGN
10000 BRL3,550.43000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Brazilian Real
1 BGN2.81656 BRL
5 BGN14.08280 BRL
10 BGN28.16560 BRL
20 BGN56.33120 BRL
50 BGN140.82800 BRL
100 BGN281.65600 BRL
250 BGN704.14000 BRL
500 BGN1,408.28000 BRL
1000 BGN2,816.56000 BRL
2000 BGN5,633.12000 BRL
5000 BGN14,082.80000 BRL
10000 BGN28,165.60000 BRL