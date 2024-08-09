250 Bulgarian levs to British pounds sterling

Convert BGN to GBP at the real exchange rate

250 bgn
109.36 gbp

лв1.000 BGN = £0.4375 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:16
BGN to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44060.4406
Low0.42920.4292
Average0.43220.4336
Change1.54%-0.51%
1 BGN to GBP stats

The performance of BGN to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4406 and a 30 day low of 0.4292. This means the 30 day average was 0.4322. The change for BGN to GBP was 1.54.

The performance of BGN to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4406 and a 90 day low of 0.4292. This means the 90 day average was 0.4336. The change for BGN to GBP was -0.51.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / British Pound Sterling
1 BGN0.43745 GBP
5 BGN2.18726 GBP
10 BGN4.37452 GBP
20 BGN8.74904 GBP
50 BGN21.87260 GBP
100 BGN43.74520 GBP
250 BGN109.36300 GBP
500 BGN218.72600 GBP
1000 BGN437.45200 GBP
2000 BGN874.90400 GBP
5000 BGN2,187.26000 GBP
10000 BGN4,374.52000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bulgarian Lev
1 GBP2.28597 BGN
5 GBP11.42985 BGN
10 GBP22.85970 BGN
20 GBP45.71940 BGN
50 GBP114.29850 BGN
100 GBP228.59700 BGN
250 GBP571.49250 BGN
500 GBP1,142.98500 BGN
1000 GBP2,285.97000 BGN
2000 GBP4,571.94000 BGN
5000 GBP11,429.85000 BGN
10000 GBP22,859.70000 BGN