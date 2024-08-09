20 Bulgarian levs to British pounds sterling
Convert BGN to GBP at the real exchange rate
|1 BGN to GBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4406
|0.4406
|Low
|0.4292
|0.4292
|Average
|0.4322
|0.4336
|Change
|1.54%
|-0.51%
1 BGN to GBP stats
The performance of BGN to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4406 and a 30 day low of 0.4292. This means the 30 day average was 0.4322. The change for BGN to GBP was 1.54.
The performance of BGN to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4406 and a 90 day low of 0.4292. This means the 90 day average was 0.4336. The change for BGN to GBP was -0.51.
Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bulgarian Lev
|1 GBP
|2.28588 BGN
|5 GBP
|11.42940 BGN
|10 GBP
|22.85880 BGN
|20 GBP
|45.71760 BGN
|50 GBP
|114.29400 BGN
|100 GBP
|228.58800 BGN
|250 GBP
|571.47000 BGN
|500 GBP
|1,142.94000 BGN
|1000 GBP
|2,285.88000 BGN
|2000 GBP
|4,571.76000 BGN
|5000 GBP
|11,429.40000 BGN
|10000 GBP
|22,858.80000 BGN