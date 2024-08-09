Bulgarian lev to British pounds sterling Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bulgarian lev to British pounds sterling history summary. This is the Bulgarian lev (BGN) to British pounds sterling (GBP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BGN and GBP historical data from 09-08-2019 to 09-08-2024.
Bulgarian lev to British pounds sterling exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to British pounds sterling is currently 0.437 today, reflecting a -0.096% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.432% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to British pounds sterling has fluctuated between a high of 0.441 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 0.436 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.353% increase in value.
