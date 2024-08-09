Bulgarian lev to British pounds sterling exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to British pounds sterling is currently 0.437 today, reflecting a -0.096% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.432% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to British pounds sterling has fluctuated between a high of 0.441 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 0.436 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.353% increase in value.