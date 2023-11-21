100 British pounds sterling to Pakistani rupees

Convert GBP to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 gbp
35,730.50 pkr

1.00000 GBP = 357.30500 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870351.091190.90991.49591.661740.96418.7447
1 GBP1.1489611.2537104.4581.718821.909381.107621.5381
1 USD0.91650.797639183.31951.3711.5230.883517.1796
1 INR0.01099990.009573260.01200210.01645470.0182790.01060380.206189

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Pakistani Rupee
1 GBP357.30500 PKR
5 GBP1786.52500 PKR
10 GBP3573.05000 PKR
20 GBP7146.10000 PKR
50 GBP17865.25000 PKR
100 GBP35730.50000 PKR
250 GBP89326.25000 PKR
500 GBP178652.50000 PKR
1000 GBP357305.00000 PKR
2000 GBP714610.00000 PKR
5000 GBP1786525.00000 PKR
10000 GBP3573050.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 PKR0.00280 GBP
5 PKR0.01399 GBP
10 PKR0.02799 GBP
20 PKR0.05597 GBP
50 PKR0.13994 GBP
100 PKR0.27987 GBP
250 PKR0.69968 GBP
500 PKR1.39936 GBP
1000 PKR2.79873 GBP
2000 PKR5.59746 GBP
5000 PKR13.99365 GBP
10000 PKR27.98730 GBP