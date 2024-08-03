100 British pounds sterling to Pakistani rupees

Convert GBP to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 gbp
35,713.10 pkr

£1.000 GBP = ₨357.1 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

GBP to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High362.2490362.2490
Low354.9140347.9630
Average358.8755355.2559
Change0.35%2.20%
View full history

1 GBP to PKR stats

The performance of GBP to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 362.2490 and a 30 day low of 354.9140. This means the 30 day average was 358.8755. The change for GBP to PKR was 0.35.

The performance of GBP to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 362.2490 and a 90 day low of 347.9630. This means the 90 day average was 355.2559. The change for GBP to PKR was 2.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Pakistani Rupee
1 GBP357.13100 PKR
5 GBP1,785.65500 PKR
10 GBP3,571.31000 PKR
20 GBP7,142.62000 PKR
50 GBP17,856.55000 PKR
100 GBP35,713.10000 PKR
250 GBP89,282.75000 PKR
500 GBP178,565.50000 PKR
1000 GBP357,131.00000 PKR
2000 GBP714,262.00000 PKR
5000 GBP1,785,655.00000 PKR
10000 GBP3,571,310.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 PKR0.00280 GBP
5 PKR0.01400 GBP
10 PKR0.02800 GBP
20 PKR0.05600 GBP
50 PKR0.14000 GBP
100 PKR0.28001 GBP
250 PKR0.70002 GBP
500 PKR1.40005 GBP
1000 PKR2.80009 GBP
2000 PKR5.60018 GBP
5000 PKR14.00045 GBP
10000 PKR28.00090 GBP