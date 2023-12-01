1 Swiss franc to Canadian dollars

Convert CHF to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 chf
1.55 cad

1.00000 CHF = 1.54830 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 CHF1.54830 CAD
5 CHF7.74150 CAD
10 CHF15.48300 CAD
20 CHF30.96600 CAD
50 CHF77.41500 CAD
100 CHF154.83000 CAD
250 CHF387.07500 CAD
500 CHF774.15000 CAD
1000 CHF1548.30000 CAD
2000 CHF3096.60000 CAD
5000 CHF7741.50000 CAD
10000 CHF15483.00000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 CAD0.64587 CHF
5 CAD3.22935 CHF
10 CAD6.45869 CHF
20 CAD12.91738 CHF
50 CAD32.29345 CHF
100 CAD64.58690 CHF
250 CAD161.46725 CHF
500 CAD322.93450 CHF
1000 CAD645.86900 CHF
2000 CAD1291.73800 CHF
5000 CAD3229.34500 CHF
10000 CAD6458.69000 CHF