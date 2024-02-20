500 Swedish kronor to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert SEK to CNY at the real exchange rate

500 sek
346.99 cny

1.00000 SEK = 0.69398 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.92510.7921736.8960710.492982.87661.352153.9933
1 EUR1.0809510.8563257.454411.342489.58551.461614.31665
1 GBP1.262351.1677818.7051113.2454104.6191.706895.0409
1 DKK0.145010.1341490.11487511.5215712.01790.1960730.579074

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SEK0.69398 CNY
5 SEK3.46991 CNY
10 SEK6.93982 CNY
20 SEK13.87964 CNY
50 SEK34.69910 CNY
100 SEK69.39820 CNY
250 SEK173.49550 CNY
500 SEK346.99100 CNY
1000 SEK693.98200 CNY
2000 SEK1387.96400 CNY
5000 SEK3469.91000 CNY
10000 SEK6939.82000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Swedish Krona
1 CNY1.44096 SEK
5 CNY7.20480 SEK
10 CNY14.40960 SEK
20 CNY28.81920 SEK
50 CNY72.04800 SEK
100 CNY144.09600 SEK
250 CNY360.24000 SEK
500 CNY720.48000 SEK
1000 CNY1440.96000 SEK
2000 CNY2881.92000 SEK
5000 CNY7204.80000 SEK
10000 CNY14409.60000 SEK