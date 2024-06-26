1 thousand Swedish kronor to Canadian dollars

Convert SEK to CAD

1,000 sek
129.59 cad

kr1.000 SEK = C$0.1296 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
Wise

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Canadian Dollar
1 SEK0.12959 CAD
5 SEK0.64794 CAD
10 SEK1.29587 CAD
20 SEK2.59174 CAD
50 SEK6.47935 CAD
100 SEK12.95870 CAD
250 SEK32.39675 CAD
500 SEK64.79350 CAD
1000 SEK129.58700 CAD
2000 SEK259.17400 CAD
5000 SEK647.93500 CAD
10000 SEK1,295.87000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 CAD7.71685 SEK
5 CAD38.58425 SEK
10 CAD77.16850 SEK
20 CAD154.33700 SEK
50 CAD385.84250 SEK
100 CAD771.68500 SEK
250 CAD1,929.21250 SEK
500 CAD3,858.42500 SEK
1000 CAD7,716.85000 SEK
2000 CAD15,433.70000 SEK
5000 CAD38,584.25000 SEK
10000 CAD77,168.50000 SEK