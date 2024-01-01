1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Romanian leus

Convert UAH to RON at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = L0.1123 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

UAH to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 UAH to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11240.1130
Low0.10800.1080
Average0.11060.1103
Change3.96%0.33%
View full history

1 UAH to RON stats

The performance of UAH to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1124 and a 30 day low of 0.1080. This means the 30 day average was 0.1106. The change for UAH to RON was 3.96.

The performance of UAH to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1130 and a 90 day low of 0.1080. This means the 90 day average was 0.1103. The change for UAH to RON was 0.33.

Track market ratesView UAH to RON chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0740.7721.321.38517.6961.509
1 EUR1.08190.7960.8341.4261.49619.111.63
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.92211.7111.79422.9261.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Romanian Leu
1 UAH0.11232 RON
5 UAH0.56157 RON
10 UAH1.12315 RON
20 UAH2.24630 RON
50 UAH5.61575 RON
100 UAH11.23150 RON
250 UAH28.07875 RON
500 UAH56.15750 RON
1000 UAH112.31500 RON
2000 UAH224.63000 RON
5000 UAH561.57500 RON
10000 UAH1,123.15000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RON8.90350 UAH
5 RON44.51750 UAH
10 RON89.03500 UAH
20 RON178.07000 UAH
50 RON445.17500 UAH
100 RON890.35000 UAH
250 RON2,225.87500 UAH
500 RON4,451.75000 UAH
1000 RON8,903.50000 UAH
2000 RON17,807.00000 UAH
5000 RON44,517.50000 UAH
10000 RON89,035.00000 UAH