Ukrainian hryvnia to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Romanian leus is currently 0.112 today, reflecting a -0.242% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.251% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.113 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.112 on 20-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.143% increase in value.