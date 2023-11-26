250 Bulgarian levs to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BGN to UAH at the real exchange rate

250 bgn
5,037.47 uah

1.00000 BGN = 20.14990 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BGN20.14990 UAH
5 BGN100.74950 UAH
10 BGN201.49900 UAH
20 BGN402.99800 UAH
50 BGN1007.49500 UAH
100 BGN2014.99000 UAH
250 BGN5037.47500 UAH
500 BGN10074.95000 UAH
1000 BGN20149.90000 UAH
2000 BGN40299.80000 UAH
5000 BGN100749.50000 UAH
10000 BGN201499.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bulgarian Lev
1 UAH0.04963 BGN
5 UAH0.24814 BGN
10 UAH0.49628 BGN
20 UAH0.99256 BGN
50 UAH2.48140 BGN
100 UAH4.96280 BGN
250 UAH12.40700 BGN
500 UAH24.81400 BGN
1000 UAH49.62800 BGN
2000 UAH99.25600 BGN
5000 UAH248.14000 BGN
10000 UAH496.28000 BGN