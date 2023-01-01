Euros to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert EUR to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
7,545.28 bob

1.00000 EUR = 7.54528 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.8038910.886951.374783.23051.5425150.464.0155
1 GBP1.2439511.103291.71006103.5351.91879187.1654.99428
1 CHF1.127460.90637811.5499293.8391.7391169.6384.52671
1 CAD0.7274310.5847750.645195160.54451.12206109.4492.921

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Bolivian Boliviano
1 EUR7.54528 BOB
5 EUR37.72640 BOB
10 EUR75.45280 BOB
20 EUR150.90560 BOB
50 EUR377.26400 BOB
100 EUR754.52800 BOB
250 EUR1886.32000 BOB
500 EUR3772.64000 BOB
1000 EUR7545.28000 BOB
2000 EUR15090.56000 BOB
5000 EUR37726.40000 BOB
10000 EUR75452.80000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Euro
1 BOB0.13253 EUR
5 BOB0.66267 EUR
10 BOB1.32533 EUR
20 BOB2.65066 EUR
50 BOB6.62665 EUR
100 BOB13.25330 EUR
250 BOB33.13325 EUR
500 BOB66.26650 EUR
1000 BOB132.53300 EUR
2000 BOB265.06600 EUR
5000 BOB662.66500 EUR
10000 BOB1325.33000 EUR