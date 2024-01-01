Convert RON to BOB at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Bolivian bolivianos today

1,000 ron
1,486.51 bob

L1.000 RON = Bs1.487 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7891.3560.89683.559
1 EUR1.0711.4611.6010.8441.450.95989.378
1 CAD0.7320.68411.0960.5770.9920.65661.164
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.83

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bolivian Boliviano
1 RON1.48651 BOB
5 RON7.43255 BOB
10 RON14.86510 BOB
20 RON29.73020 BOB
50 RON74.32550 BOB
100 RON148.65100 BOB
250 RON371.62750 BOB
500 RON743.25500 BOB
1000 RON1,486.51000 BOB
2000 RON2,973.02000 BOB
5000 RON7,432.55000 BOB
10000 RON14,865.10000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Romanian Leu
1 BOB0.67272 RON
5 BOB3.36359 RON
10 BOB6.72717 RON
20 BOB13.45434 RON
50 BOB33.63585 RON
100 BOB67.27170 RON
250 BOB168.17925 RON
500 BOB336.35850 RON
1000 BOB672.71700 RON
2000 BOB1,345.43400 RON
5000 BOB3,363.58500 RON
10000 BOB6,727.17000 RON