Australian dollars to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert AUD to BOB at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
4487.01 bob

1.00000 AUD = 4.48701 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80583483.23050.921751.66778151.1851.370051.34845
1 GBP1.240951103.2851.143842.06963187.6131.700161.67336
1 INR0.01201480.0096819610.01107460.02003811.816460.01646090.0162014
1 EUR1.08490.8742590.296811.80937164.021.486371.46293

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 AUD4.48701 BOB
5 AUD22.43505 BOB
10 AUD44.87010 BOB
20 AUD89.74020 BOB
50 AUD224.35050 BOB
100 AUD448.70100 BOB
250 AUD1121.75250 BOB
500 AUD2243.50500 BOB
1000 AUD4487.01000 BOB
2000 AUD8974.02000 BOB
5000 AUD22435.05000 BOB
10000 AUD44870.10000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Australian Dollar
1 BOB0.22287 AUD
5 BOB1.11433 AUD
10 BOB2.22866 AUD
20 BOB4.45732 AUD
50 BOB11.14330 AUD
100 BOB22.28660 AUD
250 BOB55.71650 AUD
500 BOB111.43300 AUD
1000 BOB222.86600 AUD
2000 BOB445.73200 AUD
5000 BOB1114.33000 AUD
10000 BOB2228.66000 AUD