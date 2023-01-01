Euros to Macanese patacas today

Convert EUR to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
8,748.09 mop

1.00000 EUR = 8.74809 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.804020.88751.374883.24051.54297150.4754.0195
1 GBP1.2437511.103821.70991103.531.91907187.1534.99931
1 CHF1.126760.90594611.5490793.79211.73856169.5494.52911
1 CAD0.7273790.5848270.645548160.54741.12232109.4522.9237

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Macanese Pataca
1 EUR8.74809 MOP
5 EUR43.74045 MOP
10 EUR87.48090 MOP
20 EUR174.96180 MOP
50 EUR437.40450 MOP
100 EUR874.80900 MOP
250 EUR2187.02250 MOP
500 EUR4374.04500 MOP
1000 EUR8748.09000 MOP
2000 EUR17496.18000 MOP
5000 EUR43740.45000 MOP
10000 EUR87480.90000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Euro
1 MOP0.11431 EUR
5 MOP0.57156 EUR
10 MOP1.14311 EUR
20 MOP2.28622 EUR
50 MOP5.71555 EUR
100 MOP11.43110 EUR
250 MOP28.57775 EUR
500 MOP57.15550 EUR
1000 MOP114.31100 EUR
2000 MOP228.62200 EUR
5000 MOP571.55500 EUR
10000 MOP1143.11000 EUR